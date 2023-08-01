 Good night’s sleep linked to wellness, success: Experts : The Tribune India

Wellness experts and authors Khurshed Batliwala and Dinesh Ghodke at a Phulkari WOA event in Amritsar on Monday. Photo: Vishal



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 31

Scientists have described sleep as humanity’s best shot at immortality. Yet we, the lesser mortals, tend to ignore and compromise one of the most vital aspects of our well-being, sleep. Life coaches and authors, IITians and mathematicians, Khurshed Batliwala and Dinesh Ghodke, broke down some myths, threw several truth bombs and shared some wisdom regarding how we can attain success, sustain and enjoy it, all with a good night’s sleep at an event in the city.

Phulkari, Women of Amritsar, organised an evening highlighting ‘The Sleep-Success Nexus’ at Taj Swarna. The event witnessed the participation of 250 women, coming together to witness an enlightening event dedicated to exploring the profound correlation between quality sleep and achieving unparalleled success in every aspect of life. “The primary objective behind organising the event was to emphasise on the quality of sleep and on how sleep deprivation can take a serious toll on health and happiness,” shared Aarti Khanna, president, Phulkari.

The distinguished authors, Khursheed Batliwala and Dinesh Ghodke of the book Sleep Your Way To Success fame were the key speakers on the occasion. “We are probably the most amazing organic technology on the planet, our battery recharge is sleep. It’s fundamental to us and it powers our success,” shared Khursheed Batliwala, who is a wellness and sleep expert, author, teacher of meditation, personal coach and alternative healer.

Dinesh Ghodke is a popular speaker, author, teacher of meditation, fitness enthusiast and alternative healer. Both have been educating the masses about the ill-effects of sleep deprivation and sharing their own captivating journey that delves deep into the secrets of a good night’s sleep. “I have suffered years of pathetic lifestyle, full blown insomnia. But I realised that I only deal with the importance of healing through sleep, resting my body, mind and soul,” he said. They also shared several simple tricks to ensure that your sleep cycle remains undisturbed.

The surprise element of the evening was a dance performance by the students of Cambridge School, choreographed by Dance Factory.

