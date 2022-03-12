Gurdaspur diary: 'Steel town's' new voice

It is after a long time that the ‘steel town’ of Batala has got an MLA whose voice will be heard in the corridors of power. Unlike on earlier occasions, AAP’s Sherry Kalsi will be representing a party which is in power in Chandigarh. In 2012, Ashwani Sekhri of the Congress got elected for the third time, but unfortunately the reins of power were held by the SAD-BJP combine. He could not do much for the city, although he did bring in some funds, only some, following his personal equation with the then Dy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal. In 2017, Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal was elected but he failed to rise to his potential as he had no leverage to bring in developmental initiatives. The government in Chandigarh was led by Capt Amarinder Singh for a major part of his five-year term and later by Charanjit Singh Channi. All these years Batala and Batalvis suffered. Now, say residents, the city has got a chance to see some much-needed development. Rest, only time will tell. Kalsi should know that there comes a time when the world gets quiet and the only thing left is your own heart. So you should better learn the sound of it. Otherwise, you will have missed the train.

Meet The man behind Women’s Day show

The world on March 8 celebrated International Women’s Day. So did the Batala police, for good measure. SSP Gaurav Toora was the spirit behind the show. Several women officers who displayed valour and courage, while on duty, were felicitated. Some women from civil society too were honoured. Toora delivered an impassioned speech and urged the womenfolk to climb the ladder of success and become role models, particularly for the under-privileged. He told the gathering at the Police Lines, “If your actions create a legacy that inspires others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, then you are an excellent leader. There is actually no limit to what women can accomplish. You need to reshape your own perception of how you view yourselves. You have to step on the accelerator and take the lead,” he said. In a brief interaction he told TNS, “Feminism is not about making women strong. Women are already strong. It is all about changing the way the world perceives that strength. The International Women’s Day is all about how women realise their worth and also giving them a boost to achieve as according to their actual potential. On this day, the world unites to appreciate their courage to cross all hurdles and make such tremendous improvement in almost all spheres of life,” well said Mr Toora.

Championing the cause of village folk

Sri Hargobindpur has a new MLA. He is advocate Amarpal Singh of the AAP. For the last 10 years, he has been working tirelessly for the uplift of the village folk. The area is devoid of any industry, although just 30 km away in Batala, there are more than 1,500 industrial units. He says his first and foremost duty will be to bring in some factories to ensure youngsters get employment. He has a novel idea. “I will ensure industrialists get land at cheap rates. I will also ensure there is a single window system for the benefit of these entrepreneurs. After ensuring they get all these benefits, they will have to employ youngsters from my area. They can keep the top and medium-level jobs with them. But as far as lower-level jobs are concerned, 70 per cent of these should be given to the youth,” he said. Let us see how far you go, Mr Amarpal.