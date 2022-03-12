Gurdaspur diary: 'Steel town's' new voice

Gurdaspur diary: 'Steel town's' new voice

Sherry Kalsi

It is after a long time that the ‘steel town’ of Batala has got an MLA whose voice will be heard in the corridors of power. Unlike on earlier occasions, AAP’s Sherry Kalsi will be representing a party which is in power in Chandigarh. In 2012, Ashwani Sekhri of the Congress got elected for the third time, but unfortunately the reins of power were held by the SAD-BJP combine. He could not do much for the city, although he did bring in some funds, only some, following his personal equation with the then Dy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal. In 2017, Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal was elected but he failed to rise to his potential as he had no leverage to bring in developmental initiatives. The government in Chandigarh was led by Capt Amarinder Singh for a major part of his five-year term and later by Charanjit Singh Channi. All these years Batala and Batalvis suffered. Now, say residents, the city has got a chance to see some much-needed development. Rest, only time will tell. Kalsi should know that there comes a time when the world gets quiet and the only thing left is your own heart. So you should better learn the sound of it. Otherwise, you will have missed the train.

Meet The man behind Women’s Day show

The world on March 8 celebrated International Women’s Day. So did the Batala police, for good measure. SSP Gaurav Toora was the spirit behind the show. Several women officers who displayed valour and courage, while on duty, were felicitated. Some women from civil society too were honoured. Toora delivered an impassioned speech and urged the womenfolk to climb the ladder of success and become role models, particularly for the under-privileged. He told the gathering at the Police Lines, “If your actions create a legacy that inspires others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, then you are an excellent leader. There is actually no limit to what women can accomplish. You need to reshape your own perception of how you view yourselves. You have to step on the accelerator and take the lead,” he said. In a brief interaction he told TNS, “Feminism is not about making women strong. Women are already strong. It is all about changing the way the world perceives that strength. The International Women’s Day is all about how women realise their worth and also giving them a boost to achieve as according to their actual potential. On this day, the world unites to appreciate their courage to cross all hurdles and make such tremendous improvement in almost all spheres of life,” well said Mr Toora.

Championing the cause of village folk

Sri Hargobindpur has a new MLA. He is advocate Amarpal Singh of the AAP. For the last 10 years, he has been working tirelessly for the uplift of the village folk. The area is devoid of any industry, although just 30 km away in Batala, there are more than 1,500 industrial units. He says his first and foremost duty will be to bring in some factories to ensure youngsters get employment. He has a novel idea. “I will ensure industrialists get land at cheap rates. I will also ensure there is a single window system for the benefit of these entrepreneurs. After ensuring they get all these benefits, they will have to employ youngsters from my area. They can keep the top and medium-level jobs with them. But as far as lower-level jobs are concerned, 70 per cent of these should be given to the youth,” he said. Let us see how far you go, Mr Amarpal.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

2
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

3
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann leaves for Delhi to meet Kejriwal ahead of govt formation

4
Punjab

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, invites him to oath ceremony

5
Amritsar

A day after Assembly poll results, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu welcomes power shift in Punjab

6
Nation

Indian missile 'mistakenly' falls in Pakistan, government orders probe

7
Punjab

Charanjit Singh Channi resigns as Chief Minister; Punjab Assembly dissolved

8
Punjab

Amarinder targets Congress leadership for blaming party's bad showing in Punjab on his tenure

9
Entertainment

Miss Bikini Universe India 2018 and Congress candidate Archana Gautam has 756K followers, but got only 1,519 votes in UP elections

10
Punjab

Thank you sir, says Kejriwal after Modi congratulates AAP on its Punjab victory

Don't Miss

View All
Little-known faces knock bigwigs out
Punjab Election

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out in Punjab assembly poll

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study
Nation

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face at his wedding
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

Old video of political satirist Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

You win some, you lose some
Lifestyle

You win some, you lose some; Punjabi celebs who won and who didn't

In death, Himachal Pradesh girl gives new lease of life to four
Chandigarh

In death, 11-year-old Himachal girl gives new lease of life to four

‘Pad woman’, sweeper’s son emerge giant slayers
Punjab Election

'Pad woman', sweeper's son emerge giant slayers in Punjab election

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose chair to Sidhu
Trending

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose seat to Navjot Sidhu

Top Stories

4 terrorists killed, 1 held in separate encounters in J-K

4 terrorists killed, 1 held in separate encounters in J-K

The encounters take place in Pulwama, Ganderbal and Kupwara ...

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study

Speculative, may create panic: Govt

Bhagwant Mann to stake claim today, oath on March 16

Bhagwant Mann to stake claim to form govt in Punjab

Oath on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr

US President Biden nominates Indian-origin political activist Shefali Razdan as his envoy to Netherlands

US President Biden nominates Indian-origin political activist Shefali Razdan as his envoy to Netherlands

An immigrant to the US from Kashmir, Duggal, 50, has been ra...

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out in Punjab assembly poll

Cities

View All

Removing Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu won’t be easy for Congress now

Removing Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu won't be easy for Congress now

Amritsar: 3 ASIs among 7 cops booked

Carjacking reported behind GNDH, Amritsar, 3 held

Man found murdered at Bhagtanwala grain market

Amritsar: Man ends life, case against wife, in-laws

FM through by a whisker

Manpreet Badal saves security deposit by thin margin

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Won’t issue LoI to pvt firm: Chandigarh to powermen

Won't issue LoI to pvt firm: Chandigarh to powermen

Dubai flight to resume from March 14

Chandigarh sees 11 cases, active load now 60

Education Department warns of action against minority schools

School seeks Aadhaar for admission of wards

Let Delhi MC polls take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Postponing polls weakens democratic system, let MCD elections take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Justice Vipin Sanghi appointed Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

Delhi Police personnel to pay double penalty if found flouting traffic norms

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

NSE co-location scam: CBI opposes former GOO Subramanian’s bail plea; Delhi court reserves order

After Assembly poll, AAP to set eyes on MC election?

After Assembly poll, AAP to set eyes on MC election?

I have already served this area for 8 years as cop: Balkar Singh

Despite AAP tsunami, its Bholath candidate loses security deposit

Victory, defeat are two sides of coin, says Cong’s Arora

Had just 18 days for my solo campaign: Angad

LIT Chairman resigns

LIT Chairman resigns

7 test positive in Ludhiana district

Domestic help attempts to commit robbery, 2 nabbed

Man shoots self, critical

Industries Minister Kotli loses deposit in Khanna

Be punctual, doctors told

Be punctual, doctors told

Release pension on time, demands panel

Experts dwell on biz strategies for growth and performance

4 of thieves’ gang held

Six Congress candidates lose security deposit