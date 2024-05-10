Health Dept holds awareness event on thalassemia

Amritsar, May 9
The district health department organised an event to create awareness about thalassemia during which the experts discussed the causes and treatment of the condition.
The experts said that thalassemia is a genetic disorder which passes from parents to the offspring, basically a blood disorder in which haemoglobin production gets less along with healthy red blood cells.
Civil Surgeon Dr Sumeet Singh said that there is a need to create awareness regarding the disorder so that it could be avoided in children. He said that in case of any need for consultations, the residents can consult the physicians at the nearest government hospital.
