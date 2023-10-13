Health staff oppose transfer move, plan rally on Oct 18

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 12

Opposing the state government’s move to shift regular health employees from newly opened Aam Aadmi Clinics, employees have announced that they would submit memorandums to MLAs and Cabinet ministers before staging a protest rally outside the Civil Surgeon’s Office here on October 18.

Leaders of the Punjab State Pharmacy Officers said earlier the government converted hospitals and primary health centres based in rural areas into Aam Aadmi Clinics. “It was a sort of demotion of these facilities as after their conversion to Aam Aadmi Clinics, residents of rural areas were unable to get the services of specialist doctors,” said Ashok Sharma, a senior leader of the association.

The employees’ union said instead of appointing regular staff at Aam Aadmi Clinics, the government was appointing contractual staff. They said a large number of posts were lying vacant in the Health Department. Gurdial Singh Bal, press secretary of the association, said, “We demand that all vacant posts in the department are filled on a regular basis and the number of sanctioned posts should be reviewed and increased in view of the increased workload.” He said the association had planned to reach out to all MLAs and Cabinet ministers to intervene on their behalf. The association leaders said the next course of action would be announced after the protest on October 18 if the government failed to consider their demands.

