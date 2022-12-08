Horticulture Department launches schemes

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 7

As a part of the state government’s plan to promote diversification of crops, the Department of Horticulture has initiated various schemes to help finance horticulture cultivation.

Horticulture Deputy Director Jagtar Singh said for planting a new orchard, the department provides an assistance of Rs 19,000 per acre, Rs 20,000 per hectare for revival of old orchards, Rs 16,000 per hectare for floriculture cultivation, Rs 18,70,000 per hectare for setting up poly house, Rs 14,20,000 for shade net house, Rs 5,000 for vermicompost unit, Rs 1,600 per box for honey bee cultivation and Rs 8,00,000 for a mushroom cultivation unit.

He said financial assistance is also provided for other machines and setting storage and packaging units. The Deputy Director said all schemes were being run under the national horticulture mission and farmers could directly contact the horticulture experts in their areas to get assistance in getting benefits of the schemes.