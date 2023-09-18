 India-Middle East-EU corridor can fuel growth: Experts : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • India-Middle East-EU corridor can fuel growth: Experts

India-Middle East-EU corridor can fuel growth: Experts

India-Middle East-EU corridor can fuel growth: Experts

Stakeholders opine that Amritsar can gain maximum if the route passes through the border state.



Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, September 17

Days after India, the UAE and the US launched India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) eyeing multiple routes via sea and land to ferry merchandise, city-based progressive farmers, industrialists and hospitality experts demanded that one of the potential routes should pass through the holy city.

Historically, the city’s businessmen exported green tea, brass kitchenware, traditional shoes, shawls and other material sourced from different parts of the country to Afghanistan and its neighbouring areas. In return, traders used to import dry fruits, fresh fruits and herbs from the land-locked country.

Experts are of the view that the proposed route could restore the pristine glory of trade ties between the holy city and Kabul. At present, the share of city-based traders in the total dry fruit imported by Indians from Afghanistan is only 10 per cent.

Experts said moving ahead, the holy city could be the gateway of prosperity for northern states by extending its present land trade route to Afghanistan via Pakistan to adjoining Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. The land route is further linked to Iran and Iraq, which leads to the Gulf countries.

Closer ties with the Gulf and parts of Central Asian countries would bolster hospitality, farming and manufacturing sectors of the state in the long run, the experts said.

Kulwinder Singh, a progressive farmer, said the proposed route to the Gulf countries could be a harbinger of promising future for the farming industry of Punjab, which has been facing stagnation for the past some years.

Already, the Majha belt comprising Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur, was annually exporting aromatic basmati rice worth crores to the Gulf. Export of fresh farm produce to the Gulf could be a game changer with profit percolating to the grassroots level, he said. The region used to export fresh farm produce by air from the local airport to London, he said. Instead of eyeing Europe for the vegetable export, which was located far away from here, he opined that the Arab countries held an impressive market.

Gunbir Singh, a businessman, said, “From Punjab standpoint, if policy and agrarian experts dig between the lines, the era of rice and wheat economies has all but lost momentum. Millets and vegetables will hold centre stage.”

He said, “It is always remarkable when diverse nations are able to agree upon a common path conceding to work together despite parochial yet understandable commitments of their own.”

APS Chatha, a hotelier, said availability of the state-of-the-art infrastructure in the forms of an international airport, an international bus terminal, Integrated Check post and hotels in all categories, including luxury to mediocre, would come in handy to aid the swift movement of goods and people.

He said the holy city with its ideal geographical location was poised to gain maximum if the route passed through the border state. Though the bilateral trade with Pakistan was closed at present, a land route was available to the Gulf via Pakistan and Iran, he said. Already, the same route was being utilised for transportation of goods to Afghanistan, he added.

#Europe

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

India-Canada row: What are the implications and at stake for Sikhs

2
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

3
World

'Canada not looking to provoke India, but... ': Trudeau's fresh message to New Delhi amid row over separatist leader's killing

4
Punjab

boAt withdraws sponsorship for Canadian Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh’s India tour  over his ‘earlier remarks’

5
Diaspora

The link between Justin Trudeau's allegations, his political survival and 'near-unprecedented' rates of disapproval

6
Punjab

Eight passengers die, several injured after bus falls into feeder canal in Punjab’s Muktsar

7
Diaspora

9 separatist outfits supporting terror groups have bases in Canada; India’s deportation requests ignored: Officials

8
Punjab

Trudeau unfortunately walked into trap owing to vote-bank politics, says Capt Amarinder Singh

9
Entertainment

Tamil actor Vijay Antony's daughter found hanging at home

10
Punjab

Ludhiana police crack robbery case in 5 days; recover Rs 3.5 crore in cash, gold ornaments

Don't Miss

View All
India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
World

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

Top News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raises Kashmir issue during UNGA address

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raises Kashmir issue during UNGA address

Erdogan says this in his address to the General Debate on Tu...

Australia terms Trudeau's allegations against India 'concerning', says has raised issue with Delhi

Australia terms Trudeau's allegations against India 'concerning', says has raised issue with Delhi

These remarks are made by Australian Foreign Minister Penny ...

Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert

Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert

Michael Rubin, Senior Fellow at American Enterprise Institut...

Who is Pannun? And why Western countries don't see his criminal activities to prosecute Khalistani activist and other hardliners

Who is Pannun? And why Western countries don't see his criminal activities to prosecute Khalistani activist and other hardliners

‘People who have never witnessed the true face of militancy ...

Gurpatwant Pannun, facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, on top of security forces' radar

Gurpatwant Pannun, facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, on top of security forces' radar

The cases include three of sedition


Cities

View All

Mundapind snake bite case: Downgrading of PHC prevented timely medical aid to siblings

Tarn Taran snake bite deaths: Downgrading of PHC prevented timely medical aid to siblings

Intermittent spells of rain leave Amritsar district paddy farmers worried

After farmers, now traders join chorus to resume trade with Pakistan via Attari

Water level in Beas rises, desilting of fields affected

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 25: Choked sewers, dilapidated roads, lack of sanitation bane of residents

Panel rejects multi-level parking near Lake Club in Chandigarh

Panel rejects multi-level parking near Lake Club in Chandigarh

Tech boost for Chandigarh Police Dept’s forensic capabilities

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 probes negligence during HIV+ve patient’s surgery

Work begins on Sector 40-D drainage in Chandigarh

Three proclaimed offenders nabbed

DUSU Elections: AISA pushes for removal of 4-yr course

DUSU Elections: AISA pushes for removal of 4-yr course

Study hampered as floods ruin infra of Baupur Jadid school

Study hampered as floods ruin infra of Baupur Jadid school

Gang of illegal travel agents busted, 2 held

No end to students’ ordeal studying inside leaking tents

Hoshiarpur: Health officials raid Soya Cafe, find kitchen full of cockroaches, flies

Several injured in group clash near Valmiki Gate

18 new Aam Aadmi Clinics to be opened in Ludhiana district

18 new Aam Aadmi Clinics to be opened in Ludhiana district

Work on Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway begins in district

Weather takes a pleasant turn

Rs 3.5 crore recovered in Ludhiana robbery case

Former PSPCL employee jailed in corruption case

Probe into students’ allegations begins

Probe into students’ allegations begins

Federation holds education convention ‘Gyan Kharag’

Continuous drizzle in Patiala district

JE held taking bribe from Nabha resident

Six farm fire incidents recorded in Amritsar