INDIA VOTES 2024: Election results keep residents, political enthusiasts on toes in Amritsar

Traders anxiously watch election results on an LCD TV at a market in Amritsar. Photo: Sunil Kumar



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 4

The election results kept residents and political enthusiasts on their toes throughout the day as they watched the outcome anxiously. The politics remained the most discussed topic be it at offices, markets or even mohallas. Residents continued cheering their parties and candidates on social media anticipating that their favourite side would finally be able to form the next government in the country.

Considering the interest of residents in the election results, many eating joints too installed big screens to ensure that their customers were able to watch results live while they enjoyed their food and drinks.

“It is same like a cricket match. People are interested in the election results as they want to know who would form the next government that would run the country for the next five years,” said Sudhir Chawla, a restaurant owner.

It’s not that residents were interested in the fate of their local candidates. “Everyone has some favourite politicians across all party lines. I personally have searched for results of many candidates from other states,” Rajinder Singh, a political enthusiast said, while adding that everyone should take interest in elections and its results.

At market places, especially tea stalls, the politics remained the most discussed topic as people listed pros and cons of different political parties. “One thing which has emerged after these election results is that no party has got an overwhelming majority. Politicians tend to become arrogant when they have a majority of voters. If a government is not so sure of its future, it tries to take all people along,” opined another resident Rattan Singh.

While the constituency-wise election results would be declared tonight, political enthusiasts still would wait to know who forms the next government and how.

“It would be interesting to see which parties joins which side as the BJP clearly is not in a position to form the government on its own. Its alliance partners would carry much more weight this time,” said another resident Jagtar Singh.

