INIFD's designs showcased at NY Fashion Week

Tribune News Service

amritsar, March 20

Aspiring designers of INIFD, Amritsar, had a presence on the global ramp at the prestigious New York Fashion Week AW 2022, as their design was selected to be part of the show among upcoming designer showcase from India. A team of 10 designers comprising Meenu Chawla, Sehajpreet, Navneet Kaur, Kanika, Harleen Kaur, Navkirat, Kirandeep, Anita Raha, Manisha and Harleen, prepared an indo-western piece, reflecting India’s loom heritage and amalgamating traditions with modern fashion sensibilities.

“The dress was part of the INIFD’s collaboration project with New York Fashion week team, and the designers also received mentorship from the team of designers on the panel of New York fashion week. We have been sending our designs at the New York Fashion week for since 2017 and our students are getting first-hand knowledge of international trends due the collaboration,” said Neelu Gauri, INIFD, centre head, Amritsar.

Sharing their experience of a first international fashion show, the designers seemed upbeat. “It was the biggest opportunity one could get,” shared Meenu Chawla (47). “We created a concept for a pant-suit with a traditional twist, with hand weaved golden brocade pants paired with a ruffled-collared blouse, done in tie-n-dye. It was wonderful to see the dress being showcased on run way along with talented designers from across the world,’ said Kanika, who has been part of the previous teams showcasing designs at Lakme Fashion week. The team took one month to complete the work on the design right from scrap book to final stitch. Harleen Kaur, pursuing MSc in fashion designing, said, “Right from illustration of the design on paper to finishing the final concept, we had divided the work among ourselves. We held regular consultation with mentors from New York fashion week panel. It was a rewarding experience for us.”