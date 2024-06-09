Lawyer Vineet Mahajan held from Himachal

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 8

The police on Saturday arrested lawyer Vineet Mahajan from Himachal Pradesh in a case of firing on himself to get security personnel. The police had a tip-off that accused Vineet was hiding in a guest house in Khajjiar area in Chamba. Three separate police teams from Amritsar left for Himachal on late Friday night and surrounded from all sides in the morning.

The accused lawyer was presented in a court on Saturday evening. Officials probing the case said they had the CCTV footage of Vineet with the alleged accused who had fired gunshots on him. As part of a conspiracy, Vineet had paid sharp shooters to fire directly at him and his wife Sonia near Kashmir Avenue on the morning of March 28 to get security personnel.

The arrested sharp shooters revealed Vineet’s plan to get security. Earlier, the police had arrested Gaurav, alias Gora, a resident of Lahori Gate, Harish Kumar, alias Hasan, and Salim Kumar, alias Nannu, a resident of Bhagtanwala, who had fired gunshots at Vineet on March 28.

During police investigation, the accused revealed about the conspiracy hatched by lawyer Vineet. Investigation revealed that Vineet had paid Rs 30,000 each to the sharp shooters in exchange for the fake firing. Two accused — Rohit, alias Bhutto, and Aniket, alias Kekda, — are yet to be arrested in the case. The pistol and the Activa used in the crime are yet to be recovered from Rohit.

Police officials claimed that they are thoroughly investigating the matter and more revelations in the case are possible after the arrest of Mahajan.

