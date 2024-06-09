Lawyer Vineet Mahajan held from Himachal

Amritsar, June 8
The police on Saturday arrested lawyer Vineet Mahajan from Himachal Pradesh in a case of firing on himself to get security personnel. The police had a tip-off that accused Vineet was hiding in a guest house in Khajjiar area in Chamba. Three separate police teams from Amritsar left for Himachal on late Friday night and surrounded from all sides in the morning.
The accused lawyer was presented in a court on Saturday evening. Officials probing the case said they had the CCTV footage of Vineet with the alleged accused who had fired gunshots on him. As part of a conspiracy, Vineet had paid sharp shooters to fire directly at him and his wife Sonia near Kashmir Avenue on the morning of March 28 to get security personnel.
The arrested sharp shooters revealed Vineet’s plan to get security. Earlier, the police had arrested Gaurav, alias Gora, a resident of Lahori Gate, Harish Kumar, alias Hasan, and Salim Kumar, alias Nannu, a resident of Bhagtanwala, who had fired gunshots at Vineet on March 28.
During police investigation, the accused revealed about the conspiracy hatched by lawyer Vineet. Investigation revealed that Vineet had paid Rs 30,000 each to the sharp shooters in exchange for the fake firing. Two accused — Rohit, alias Bhutto, and Aniket, alias Kekda, — are yet to be arrested in the case. The pistol and the Activa used in the crime are yet to be recovered from Rohit.
Police officials claimed that they are thoroughly investigating the matter and more revelations in the case are possible after the arrest of Mahajan.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rammohan Naidu, Lalan Singh, Jayant Chaudhry, Jitan Manjhi likely to be Cabinet ministers
Phone calls made to the ministerial hopefuls
Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah likely to be retained; ML Khattar, Bommai sounded
Among the former ministers likely to be retained are Nirmala...
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial ahead of swearing-in this evening
Modi is set to begin his third straight term as prime minist...
Maldivian President Muizzu arrives in Delhi to attend Modi’s oath-taking ceremony
It is Muizzu’s first visit to India after he became the isla...
Modi 3.0 swearing-in today, rat-hole miners, Parl labour among invitees
Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt all set to host an 8,000-strong...