Looking back 2023: Passenger footfall goes up at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport after 4-yr gap

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, December 21

The holy city established several aviation milestones in the year 2023. Amritsar’s aviation landscape has transformed with the adding of new routes and increased connectivity, enhancing travel options for residents and visitors.

Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport (SGRDJI) witnessed highest passenger footfall during this period. With an increase of 23 per cent passenger traffic, the SGRDJI Airport has already reached close to the total footfall of the flyers recorded in first 10 months of the year 2022. Earlier, highest ever passenger footfall at the airport was recorded at 2,56,3719 in the year 2019.

As per the data available from January to October 2023, the SGRDJI Airport recorded footfall of total 2,32,2000 passengers that included 1,59,8000 domestic and 7,24,000 international. In all, 17,262 aircrafts with 12,922 domestic and 4,340 international operated during the first 10 months of the present year. These aircrafts fly between 10 international and 13 domestic destinations.

Air India’s expansion at Gatwick in London

Air India launched a direct flight from Amritsar to Gatwick in the UK on March 27. Heathrow-Amritsar flights are now departing from Gatwick in London.

Neos Air’s flights to Toronto via Milan

Neos Air launched a flight from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport to Toronto on April 6. The Italian airline started operating a one-stop flight connecting Amritsar with Toronto, Canada, via its hub at Milan Malpensa Airport. The flight is being operated once a week on every Thursday and includes a short stop at Milan in Italy.

Air India’s non-stop flights to Mumbai

Air India resumed non-stop daily Amritsar-Mumbai flight service on May 20. This flight service operates between the holy city and the financial capital of the country on an Airbus A320/321 (140 to 180-seater) aircraft. It provides seamless onward two-way connectivity from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to various cities in southern and central India.

Connectivity revived between Kuala Lumpur, Amritsar

AirAsia X resumed direct flights between Amritsar and Kuala Lumpur for four days a week with its 300-plus seats Airbus A330-300 aircraft on September 3.

Fly to Kullu-Manali directly from holy city

The Alliance Air started direct flight from Kullu-Manali Airport in Himachal Pradesh to Shi Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in the holy city. The airline started its operation from October 1. The flight is being operated by Alliance Air through ATR 42-seater aircraft on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, three days a week.

Vistara resumes city’s air connectivity with Mumbai

Vistara resumed its non-stop services between Mumbai and Amritsar on November1. The airline launched the service with an Airbus A320 aircraft that operates every day of the week.

Malaysia Airlines joins the race

In a significant development for travellers hailing from Punjab and the global Punjabi diaspora, Malaysia’s leading carrier Malaysia Airlines became the third airline to offer direct non-stop flights between Amritsar and Kuala Lumpur on November 8. Batik Air already operates three direct flights per week while AirAsia X has started twice in a week non-stop service between the two cities.

Fly directly to Shimla from Amritsar

Alliance Air started another high altitude non-stop flight on November 16 that would operate thrice a week between Shimla and Amritsar.

Non-stop service between Hyderabad, Amritsar

Air India Express launched daily direct flights connecting Amritsar and Hyderabad on November 17. Air India Express has established a strong presence in the holy city with its domestic connections. The airline also offers convenient one stop itineraries from Amritsar to other domestic destinations, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, Kolkata and Kochi.

