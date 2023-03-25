Make-up artist Namrata encourages women to bring out the best in them

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 24

Namrata Soni, one of the most sought-after make-up artists in the entertainment industry, who has been creating iconic looks for India’s fashionistas, including Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor, was in city to participated in aan event organised by Phulkari-WOA.

Soni, who has also won a Dadasaheb Phalke award in 2019, and has two decades of experience behind her, shared many make-up and grooming tips with city women and encouraged them to break the stereotype that make-up is a superficial, aesthetic-only exercise.

Having worked with some of the biggest names in Bollywood, Soni said there was a time when the industry, particularly, make-up and hair, was not welcoming for women. “There was a time when things were male-dominated, but with time, we managed to make our space and this is just the beginning,” she said.

Today, make-up and hair is one of the fastest growing industries in the world, not just India, she added.

Taking inspiration from international icons, Namrata said women need to understand that make-up enhances one’s personality and brings out confidence.

“Just like any other form of grooming, make-up too is also quite personal and it should bring out your personality. Never copy a trend or blindly follow something that doesn’t feel like ‘you’.”

Phulkari-WOA president Tina Aggarwal said the event with Namrata Soni was planned to encourage make-up artists from Amritsar and to provide them first-hand learning experience for one of the best in the industry.

A fashion show as also held with city women walking the ramp in Couture by Khurana Jewellery House.