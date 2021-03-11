Mammography camp at college

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: In an effort to create awareness about breast cancer, a free mammography camp was organised for women above the age of 40 years by BBK DAV College for Women. The camp was organised in collaboration with the Rotary Club, Amritsar, Inner Wheel Club, Amritsar and other sister clubs. A bus equipped with latest testing techniques and a team of doctors and nurses was stationed at the college campus for the same. While inaugurating the camp, Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia said awareness and timely diagnosis could help in treating and overcoming the challenges of breast cancer. She emphasised the need to spread awareness on issues concerning women’s health. Rotary Club president Reeta Sharma said mammography van could help women of remote areas and underprivileged sections of the society to get their disease detected and treated in time.

DAV lad brings laurels to college

A DAV College student, Amir Bashir Jan Shaikh, secured the first position in an essay-writing competition organised by the Competition Success Review. His write up was found to be the best among the entries received from across the nation. This information was shared by Principal Dr Rajesh. He said Amir is a student of BA (Honours) Political Science and his admission had been confirmed under the PMSSS scheme of the Centre. Amir hails from the Baramulla area of Kashmir and one of his poetry collection “The Silent Waves” had also been published earlier. He will be awarded with a watch, study material and a certificate for writing on the topic “Health is wealth”. Dr Rajesh also added that Kashmiri students of the college were doing excellent work and bringing laurels to the college at national and international levels with their hard work.

Award for Global Group

The Global Group of Institutes was conferred with the “Leadership Award” by Educlouds, an Ed-Tech organisation based in the UK and India, in recognition of its contribution towards providing quality education in the region. The award is presented to honour academicians and professionals for their quality contribution in the field of education. Educlouds is an organisation dedicated towards digitally enhancing teaching-learning experience of educators, students, parents and wanna-be-edupreneurs of the new informed world. The award was conferred at a mega event “Educlouds Education Expo-2022” held at Greater Noida with former Chief Justice of India Justice KG Balakrishan presenting the awards. Bikrampal Singh, Deputy Dean Training and Placements, Global Group of Institutes, received the award on the behalf of the institution.

Tech vocabulary workshop ends

The Science and Technical Vocabulary Commission (Education), Government of India, in collaboration with Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), hosted a five-day workshop on technical vocabulary of engineering subject in Punjabi language. The workshop culminated on Tuesday at the Department of Placement, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Bhawan, GNDU. Vice-Chancellor OSD Dr Hardeep Singh participated in the validation session of the workshop as the chief guest. On the occasion, he said development and dissemination of Punjabi language was one of the main objectives of GNDU and the university was working with full commitment to fulfil the objective. The purpose of this workshop was to create a multi-technical vocabulary of engineering subject in Punjabi language. Guru Nanak Dev University will continue to lead the project in the future. He said the purpose of the workshop was not just to translate technical terminology of engineering from English to Punjabi. Rather, to create an appropriate vocabulary of engineering in Punjabi. GNDU organised the workshop for the second time with a purpose of creation of a large encyclopedia in Punjabi, related to technical terminology of engineering by the Government of India.

Pact for skill enhancement inked

Khalsa College on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) to enhance skill development among commerce graduates. The MoU was signed between Dr Mehal Singh, Principal, Khalsa College, Amritsar, and Shone Babu, Head of Partnerships, ISDC. Under the programme, the college will offer a three-year undergraduate programme accredited by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), UK, and Institute of Management Accountants (IMA), USA. The course will focus on providing students with necessary skills and knowledge across accounting, finance and management related disciplines.

Khalsa College Principal Dr Mehal signs an MoU with ISDC in Amritsar on Tuesday. Tribune photo

Through intensive training sessions, the three-year BCom in International Finance Programme accredited by ACCA will ensure that students gain in-depth understanding of industry-oriented financial and analytical tools, strategies, and management at an international level, as well as provide them with access to the skills set and expertise necessary to find, evaluate, and resolve the global industry-centric issues.

Religious function organised

Under the auspices of Khalsa College Governing Council, a religious function was held at Guru Tegh Bahadur College for Women dedicated to the birth anniversary of Guru Amar Das. The function was conducted in collaboration with the College Principal Nanak Singh. After the recitation of Sri Jap Ji Sahib’s Path, the students of the College sang Gur Jas and delighted the audience.