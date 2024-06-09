Martyrdom of 5th Sikh guru observed

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 8

A nagar kirtan procession, dedicated to the 418th Shaheedi Purb of fifth Sikh master Arjan Dev, was taken out in Tarn Taran town on Saturday.

Under the patronship of the Guru Granth Sahib, the Panj Piaras led the nagar kirtan procession, which was stared from Sri Guru Arjun Dev sarai. A large number of devotees participated in the procession.

