Medical, blood donation camps mark Martyrs’ Day

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 23

To mark the martyrdom of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, Bharatiya Janata Party Amritsar Urban president Harwinder Singh Sandhu today organised a medical camp and blood donation camp. BJP’s national general secretary Tarun Chugh, state vice-president Raj Kumar and state secretary Rajesh Honey were also present on the occasion.

Chugh, while remembering the martyrs, said BJP had been following the footsteps of the martyrs for the past 70 years. He said BJP had only one objective to make India a world guru and a world power.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s statement related to “Rangla Punjab-Healthy Punjab” in the House, Chugh said Chief Minister Mann was lying to everyone. “The reality is that the health facilities in Punjab have completely collapsed. The two medical colleges, which have been promised be opened by the government, were approved in 2019 and 2020 and Rs 350 crore had been passed for this, in addition to Rs 100 crore that has been released.”

He said, in this regard, a review committee sent by the Centre, after visiting different parts of Punjab and checking at the ground level, had sent a report to the Centre about the poor health facilities in Punjab. He alleged that funds worth crores of rupees sent by the Centre under the National Health Mission were being misused.

Talking to the media, Harvinder Singh Sandhu said today’s youth was drowning in drugs due to unemployment. He said there was a need to keep a strict guard on the ideology of Shaheed Bhagat Singh in the present times.