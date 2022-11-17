Netizens pay tribute to Er Jaswant Gill who rescued 65 coal miners in West Bengal

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 16

Engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, famously known for carrying out India’s and world’s first successful coal mine rescue operation in 1989, was remembered today for his heroics, thanks to netizens.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines, GoI, Prahlad Joshi tweeted a remembrance for Gill, who passed away in 2019, for his gritty operation to rescue 65 coal miners in Raniganj, West Bengal.

Soon after, netizens and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, also paid tribute to Gill and shared sentiments in playing the titular role of Er Gill in his upcoming biopic “Capsule Gill”. “It’s a story like no other!” stated Akshay on his Twitter account.

Following the confirmation that Akshay will be essaying the role of real-life hero Jaswant Singh Gill, overwhelming tributes from netizens flooded the social media platforms.

Jaswant Singh Gill was born in Sathiala, Amritsar, on November 22, 1939 and later studied at Khalsa College. He was posted in Raniganj in 1989, when an incident of flooding of coal mine happened and he engineered a special rescue capsule to save the lives of miners trapped inside.

He received several awards for his brave feat and was the recipient of the “Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak” by President Ramaswamy Venkataraman in 1991.

Played significant role in 1989 incident