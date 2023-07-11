No immediate threat of floods in Amritsar, says PWD Minister

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 10

After reviewing the situation due to heavy rain in the region, Punjab Power and PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said that there is no immediate threat of floods in Amritsar district but said the government was keeping an eye on the situation.

The Power Minister said that he and his Cabinet colleague Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, all MLAs from the district and the Deputy Commissioner have visited the critical places for an on-site review. “At some places including village Taragarh, Dhardion, Mahsampura, Khilchian, Dashmesh Nagar, Timmowal, Malowal, Ghonewal, Bhindisendan, Darya Musa and Nawan village, there was a problem of waterlogging which was resolved. Meanwhile, we have instructed all departments to be on standby in case a need arises,” he said

ETO said that water level in river Ravi was below the danger mark and there was no threat of floods in river Sutlej also.

Meanwhile, the Power Minister asked the officials to be prepared for duty at the village level, evacuate people to safe places, arrange food and drink and fodder for animals etc.

The minister also directed the Health Department to ensure the chlorination of water tanks in the villages and arrange the required medicines for prevention of water-borne diseases. He said the district has 7,000 rooms in schools of different villages and cities where people can be moved if needed.

Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar said though there was no threat of flood, the administration was all set to meet any such challenge. “All the SDMs are constantly monitoring the situation in their respective areas,” said the Deputy Commissioner, while adding that the administration was in constant touch with the Army, BSF and NDRF to avail their help as and where needed. He directed the officials not to proceed on leave or leave the station without approval.