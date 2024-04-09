Over 1,500 volunteers of Sevak Jatha Isnan Amritvela felicitated

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 8

Over 1,500 volunteers of the Sevak Jatha Isnan Amritvela, who daily perform voluntary service of mopping and cleaning at Gurdwara Shaheed Ganj Baba Deep Singh, were felicitated during a religious programme held at Shaheed Udham Singh Memorial Hall here on Monday.

The volunteers also perform various other services in addition to cleaning service in three shifts a day at the gurdwara. Swaran Singh Bhatia, head of the Sevak Jatha, presented prizes to the volunteers. He said Dhan Dhan Baba Deep Singh following the Gurmat philosophy had sacrificed his life to save the lives of common people from invading Afghan army led by Ahmed Shah Abdali.

The volunteers, after cleaning and washing of the Parikrama (circumambulation) inside the gurdwara, bring water in buckets from Gurdwara Bhai Santokh Singh at the Golden Temple.

During the cleaning of the gurdwara, a constant flow of kirtan continues throughout the day. After felicitating the volunteers, Bhatia said they have been doing yeoman service without any personal interest.

Rajinder Singh Sangha of the Sewak Jatha said the religious ceremony was held with Khalsai Jaho Jalal and it is held annually to felicitate volunteers who perform kar sewa thrice a day without any break at the historic shrine. A Gurbani kirtan was also performed.

