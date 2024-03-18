Panthic gathering at Heritage Street demands shifting of Dibrugarh jail detainees

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 17

A panthic gathering was organised at Heritage Street near the Golden Temple in support of the demand of the kin of Dibrugarh jail detainees. The gathering was attended by representatives of the Akal Takht and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

The kin of Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh and nine others charged with the National Security Act, demanded they be shifted to Punjab jail as they feared threat to their lives.

Meanwhile, chaos prevailed at the site when a group of Amritpal’s supporters and security agency officials allegedly entered into arguments leading to manhandling of those present on the occasion. However, the situation was brought under control.

Kin of the Dibrugarh detainees alleged that many of their outstation supporters were detained by the police in advance to prevent them from attending the programme in Amritsar.

The participants also passed several resolutions in the presence of Akal Takht additional head granthi Giani Malkit Singh and SGPC member Bhagwant Singh Sialka.

The gathering appealed to Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh to intervene into the matter as the kin of detainees had been observing hunger strike after negative response from the government to their demands, besides sending five Gursikhs to Dibrugarh jail to convince Amritpal and his aides to break their hunger strike too, keeping in view their deteriorating health.

Since February 16, Amritpal and his aides have been on hunger strike at the Dibrugarh jail accusing the authorities concerned of infringing their privacy by installing surveillance cameras in their barracks and bathrooms without their knowledge.

The gathering demanded that the NSA imposed on detainees be revoked. They criticised the Centre and state governments for their indifferent attitude towards the Bandi Singhs (Sikh political prisoners and non-implementation of the notification of 2019 which mentioned commutation of death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana to life imprisonment and release of others who had been languishing in jails despite completion of their sentence.

The gathering demanded that a “Bandi Chhor Ardas March” be held from Takht Damdama Sahib, Anandpur Sahib, and Fatehgarh Sahib upto the Akal Takht in April.

