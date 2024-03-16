Pink e-auto scheme for women drivers launched in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 15

MLA Amritsar East Jeevan Jyot Kaur on Thursday handed over the keys of pink e-autos to women drivers. The Pink E-Auto Project was launched by the Municipal Corporation under Rejuvenation of Auto-Rickshaws in Amritsar through Holistic Intervention (RAAHI) project of the Smart City Ltd.

The scheme is being funded by the European Union and Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD) and is supervised by the National Institute of Urban Affairs and Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company in which the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) is also contributing. The main objective of the project is to make the city’s environment clean and pollution-free.

The concept was proposed to provide pink e-autos to 200 women drivers with a subsidy of 90 per cent of the total cost. The CEEW, an organisation which works for the protection of environment, had tied up with Amritsar Smart City Ltd for the RAAHI Project, and played an important role for these women drivers by organising self-help groups. The National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) team is also working to form self-help groups for 10 women auto drivers each.

On Thursday, MLA Amritsar East Jeevanjot Kaur and Harpreet Singh, CEO, Amritsar Smart City Ltd, who also holds the charge of Amritsar Municipal Commissioner, handed over the keys of pink e-autos to five women drivers. MLA Jeevanjot Kaur said that this was a good opportunity for women who want to earn their livelihood and run families on their own. She also said that the pink e-auto concept will give employment to women in need and help check pollution. She announced that all women auto drivers will be provided pink e-auto stands. Jeevanjot Kaur also assured that she and her team will stand by them in case of any need.

Municipal Commissioner Harpreet Singh said the RAAHI team is always available for these women auto drivers to provide all assistance in the completion of formalities for driving licence and other works. Additional MC Commissioner Surinder Singh and the RAAHI team led by its PRO Ashish Kumar were also present on the occasion.

