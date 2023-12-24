Posters deface paintings on pillars

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 23

Wall paintings depicting Punjab heritage and culture painted on key locations in the city during the G20 events have been ruined with illegal advertisements and political posters. Activists have raised the voice against the issue and demanded that the administration should act against violators who defaced paintings.

Most violators, who displayed posters on pillars are from the ruling party. Posters of aspirants for the SGPC elections and self-styled Christian pastors have been pasted in the city. The commercial units, especially immigration firms are among the major violators.

Manpreet Singh, a resident said, “A few months ago I posted pictures of paintings on pillars on my social media account and praised the beautiful artwork. I was worried that advertisement posters would ruin these artworks. Now, the same thing has happened. The municipal corporation has no interest in maintaining beautification in the city. If officials can’t take action against violators, who ruin beatification, then there is no need to spend taxpayers’ money on such projects.”

“Most posters pasted on pillars belong to the ruling party. All elected representatives should also look into the matter. Criminal charges should be pressed against people or institutions who get such posters printed,” said another resident.

