PTU Vice-Chancellor visits trade expo

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 8

In view of the Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX) being a “good platform” for its students, the IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU), Jalandhar, organised an exhibition of its start-up ventures here.

IKGPTU Jalandhar Vice-Chancellor Dr Susheel Mittal visited PITEX today and received information about the activities being held there from the organising board and an IKGPTU (Amritsar) team. He also inaugurated the stall set up by the university students. University Registrar Dr SK Misra said IKGPTU decided to participate in the event as it is a good platform.

Saurabh Sharma, Deputy Registrar, IKGPTU, said the university team’s start-up ventures here include Pooja Purohit App, which was also represented at G20 Global Summit. It is an online pandit (priest) and puja samagri (prayer ritual ingredients) booking platform, where people can find a regional and nearby priest of their own culture.

The university has established a Business Incubation Centre to foster students’ ideas into commercially viable entities and is providing information to visitors about it. “PITEX 2023 is a unique amalgamation of development, trade and exemplary work of the state. Such events not only provide encouragement but also opportunities to exchange best practices. Along with this, educational institutions also get opportunities to present the efforts of their students at an international level,” said Dr Mittal.

Dr Mittal and Rakhi Gupta Bhandar (principal secretary, Tourism and Cultural Affairs) discussed establishing a link between the university’s academic work and trade fairs like PITEX. A possible collaboration between IKGPTU and the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs was also discussed to facilitate tourism in the state. Rakesh Popli, Additional Director of the department, was also present during these discussions.