Punjab International Trade Expo witnesses footfall of 3.35L visitors this year

Amritsar, December 11

Starting with the participation of 150 exhibitors in 2005, Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX) witnessed a footfall of around 50,000 people in 2005.

This year, the trade expo witnessed a footfall of 3.35 lakh visitors breaking all previous records, claimed the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), the organisers of the event.

Cabinet Minister Laljit Bhullar (Centre) performs bhangra. Vishal Kumar

RS Sachdeva, chairman, PHDCCI, Punjab chapter, said the footfall of around 3.35 lakh people surpassed all previous records of the PITEX since its launch 17 years ago.

Last year, the number of visitors at the trade expo was around 2.60 lakh and around 400 stalls were set up. This year, the number of stalls at the trade expo increased to 550.

Sachdeva said the event would not have been possible without the support of the district administration. He said different departments of the Punjab Government played a key role to make the expo a success.

Bharti Sood, regional director, PHDCCI, said a huge crowd that thronged once-in-a-year trade expo compared to previous years proved that PITEX had gained credence among people. People from peripheral towns of the holy city also visited the trade expo, he said. At the closing ceremony, the best display indoor award was given to Kajaria Tiles and the outdoor award was bagged by Maruti Nexa.

The prize for best international participation went to Turkey and best food court award was given to Nizam. Apart from this, National Jute Board, Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation, SIDBI, Markfed, Punjab Agro Industries Corporation, Punjab Tourism, Verka, PSIEC, Punjab State Warehouse Corporation and Punjab Mandi Board were awarded too.