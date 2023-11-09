International Punjabi Language Olympiad to be held in December

Amritsar, November 8
With an aim of promoting Punjabi language, the state government would hold an online International Punjabi Language Olympiad on December 9 and 10. Education and Language Minister Harjot Singh Bains, in a letter issued to the Education Department today, stated that people from Punjab had settled in different countries in search of better employment opportunities, but the next generation was not fully aware of their own language.
Students up to grade IX could participate in the Olympiad. The exam would be open for students residing in India, USA, Australia, Europe and other countries. According to the letter issued by the state government, registration for Olympiad could be done on the Punjab School Education Board website.
