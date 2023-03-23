Quake tremors felt in holy city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 22

Alarmed, people rushed out of their homes and public places like railways, shopping malls and others into the open to escape any mishap as jolts of an earthquake of the magnitude 6.6 on the Richter scale that struck the Hindukush region in Afghanistan was felt in the holy city last night.

Panic gripped the city residents who assembled on roads. Mayank, a local, said his family was having its meals together when they observed the impact of the tremors. Arshpreet Singh, another resident, said he was with his cousins when he saw household objects shaking.

Dilbagh Singh, Fire Station Officer, said no damage, death or injury because of the earthquake was reported in the district.