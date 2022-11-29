Religious events mark Guru's martyrdom

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 28

Members of the Chief Khalsa Diwan organised a religious event dedicated to martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur.

A kirtani group of Khalsa orphanage and students of Sri Guru Harkrishan Public Schools enthralled the congregation by performing kirtan.

On the occasion, students Gurteshwar Singh, Gurkeerat Kaur and Kavishri Jatha of Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Sultanwind link road, shed light on the life and principles of the Guru.

CKD president and Cabinet Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, while paying tribute to the Guru, said the principle and tradition of martyrdom is a unique identity of Sikh history and culture. “Guru Teg Bahadur, who gave martyrdom for the sake of truth, right and religion, gave the message of benevolence, fearlessness and determination to mankind.

Nijjar inspired students to take pride in the history and heritage of the Sikh community and to shape their lives by taking guidance from Guru Sahib’s teachings.”

Chairman of the Dharam Prachar Committee and noted Sikh historian Prof Hari Singh shared his views stating that the purpose of Guru Sahib’s martyrdom was the protection of human religion and the basic rights and right of religious freedom. Director/Principal Dr. Dharamveer Singh thanked the participants.