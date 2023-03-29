Residents protest over deteriorating law & order situation in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 28

The Joint Platform of Mass Organisations (JPMO) organised a protest in Patti town here on Tuesday. They were protesting against the drugs menace and deteriorating law and order in the area.

Besides the farmers, students, women and others participated in the protest. Dharam Singh Patti, Narinder Kaur, Jagir Singh, Harbajan Singh and representatives of various other unions addressed on the occasion. The leaders in their respective address alleged that the government and the administration had totally failed to check the menace.

They said addicts indulged in anti-social activities like snatching, looting, thefts, etc, to buy drugs. They said women, sensing a threat from snatchers, hardly stepped out of their houses.

While addressing on the occasion, Narinder Kaur, head of the Nari Mukti Morcha, said women were not safe even in their homes as there had been incidents in which robbers entered their homes and decamped with their valuables and the police remained a mute spectator.

The leaders alleged not to talk of those living in farmhouses, even people living in busy areas were being targeted by thieves and robbers in rural and urban areas.

They urged the administration to check the drug menace and anti-social activities and in case the administration failed to act in this regard, they would intensify their protest.