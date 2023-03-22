 Residents question ‘selective’ approach in removing illegal structures : The Tribune India

Residents question ‘selective’ approach in removing illegal structures

Milk booth removed from shopping complex but eating joint extension in corridor remains

Residents question ‘selective’ approach in removing illegal structures


Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, March 21

Even as the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) removed an illegal milk booth installed in the corridor of Nehru Shopping Complex before the inauguration of G20 summit, it overlooked the encroachment upon the corridor made by a restaurant in front of three shops. It took the AIT nearly three weeks even after the Amritsar deputy commissioner had issued instructions in this regard.

Adjacent to the milk booth, a restaurant has encroached upon the entire length of the corridor facing the Mall road. Now closed, the restaurant had used glass and metal structures to enclose the area. The corridor was being used for serving food to the customers.

As the restaurant was closed recently, a famous sweet maker from the city put up a board announcing that a branch of their outlet would be opened at the place shortly.

The residents stated that the administration should not adopt a selective approach when it comes to the removal of illegal encroachments. “The restaurant is adjacent to the booth which was removed. However, even as senior officials visited the place, none of them seemed to have taken notice of the illegal encroachment on the remaining corridor,” lamented a resident Harmeet Singh.

The residents stated that the illegal use of corridors by the shopkeepers in other nearby markets like Lawrence road should also be checked. These corridors were constructed to facilitate the customers and to save them from rain and sun. However, most of these are being used as extensions of the shops. While most shopkeepers display their goods during the day, in case of encroachment at Nehru Shopping Complex, the corridors have been made a permanent part of the restaurant.

Another resident Suresh Kumar suggested, “As the place is closed and the new store has not been opened, the administration should remove the encroachment and make space available for the commuters.” He said illegal encroachments outside the shops are a concern and must be checked. Irregularities by the authorities had rocked the Assembly recently as MLA Dr Jasbir Singh Sandhu had raised the issue and requested the government to direct the authorities to take action.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Strong tremors jolt Delhi, parts of north India as 6.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Hindukush region in Afghanistan

2
Chandigarh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

3
Punjab

Amritpal Singh hid in a gurdwara, changed into western attire before escaping on a bike: Punjab Police

4
Punjab

Police say Amritpal might have changed appearance, release his multiple pictures from past for identification

5
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan protesters tried to set on fire India's consulate in San Francisco

6
Punjab

High Court raps Punjab govt over inability to nab Amritpal Singh, seeks status report on police operations

7
Punjab Crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De'

80K cops, still Amritpal Singh fled: HC raps Punjab as Bhagwant Mann pats own govt

8
Amritsar

Amritpal’s associate Lovepreet Toofan, who was released following storming of Ajnala police station, goes into hiding

9
Punjab

Won't let anyone disturb peace in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann on crackdown against Amritpal Singh

10
Chandigarh

Mohali's Airport Road fully opened for traffic, protesters evicted from Sohana Chowk

Don't Miss

View All
Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon
Chandigarh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Seeking blessings
Lifestyle

Guneet Monga visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Top News

Punjab Police issue lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal Singh

Punjab Police issue lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal Singh

Several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires rele...

9 dead as powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

9 die as 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

Parliamentary panel for enhancing Army's capital budget to ward off challenges from 2 ‘hostile’ neighbours

Parliamentary panel for enhancing Army's capital budget to ward off challenges from 2 ‘hostile’ neighbours

The report of the panel was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesd...

Delhi Police file 100 FIRs for putting up objectionable posters against PM Modi; 6 arrested

Delhi Police file 100 FIRs for putting up objectionable posters against PM Modi; 6 arrested

Amritpal hid in gurdwara, fled on bike

Amritpal Singh hid in gurdwara, fled on bike


Cities

View All

Eight more Aam Aadmi Clinics to become functional by March 31

Eight more Aam Aadmi Clinics to become functional by March 31

Security forces hold flag march

Farmers seek relief for damaged crop

‘GNDU to implement NEP from next session’

G20 Summit over, it’s back to square one

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Protesters removed from Sohana chowk

Protesters removed from Sohana chowk

5 years on, govt blind to 200m potholed stretch in Zirakpur

Round II: Only 11 of 52 liquor vends auctioned off

Holiday in Chandigarh tomorrow

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65

Delhi Police file 100 FIRs for putting up objectionable posters against PM Modi; 6 arrested

Delhi Police file 100 FIRs for putting up objectionable posters against PM Modi; 6 arrested

Delhi govt to present budget on Wednesday as MHA gives nod; Kejriwal alleges Centre stalled it to satisfy ego

Delhi Budget approved by Home Ministry, say LG office sources

Delhi excise policy case: Sisodia says cooperated in probe, CBI opposes his bail plea

Please don't stop Delhi budget, Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Deportation of 700 Indian students from Canada: Jalandhar immigration firm's licence cancelled

Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjit took shelter at Uddowal village

Officials pulled up for not sending pension files to PSPCL headquarters

Flag marches continue in Jalandhar

223 full-grown trees to face axe for rly station upgrade

223 full-grown trees to face axe for rly station upgrade

Waste accumulation reduced at hydel plant post drive: Officials

Four supporters of Waris Punjab De chief arrested

Man held with heroin

Khanna police nab another member of Kang gang

Residents face health issues as Patiala MC ‘oblivious’ to concerns

Residents face health issues as Patiala MC 'oblivious' to concerns

Implement Safe School Vahan policy strictly, principals told

Students stop MLA’s vehicle, raise demands

Varsity holds lecture on constructive research