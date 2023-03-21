Road rage: Several booked in attempt to murder, firing case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 20

Several persons were booked on the charge of murder bid after they indulged in firing during a road rage instance here on Sunday.

Those booked were identified as Atul Gupta of Ghudda, Simar Kabaddi and Sahil Kumar, alias Sunny, of Amritsar rural belt and several unidentified persons.

Mohit Kher, a resident of Majitha, told the police that he along with his family and a friend Gurpreet Singh had come to attend a function at a hotel in Ranjit Avenue area here on Sunday. He said on their return, when they reached near Baba Sri Chand Road, the accused came from behind and hit their car with their XUV. He said Atul Gupta was driving the car and Simar Kabaddi was also with him in the vehicle.

He said sensing danger, he tried to speed away from the spot. Meanwhile, Sahil also came in his car and chased them. He alleged that Sahil was having a weapon and he fired around four gunshots at them. He said they had a narrow escape and saved their lives by fleeing the spot

ASI Amar Singh, investigating officer, said the dispute started over wrong parking of cars outside a hotel. He said the accused were drunk and indulged in a verbal dispute

The police recovered an empty bullet shell from the spot. Following Mohit’s complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 307, 341, 427, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act against Atul, Simar and Sahil and their unidentified accomplices.

When Mohit went away from the spot, the accused chased and opened fire at them. He said further probe was on and accused would be arrested soon.