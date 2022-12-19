School of Planning celebrates golden jubilee

Tribune News Service

AMRITSAR, DECEMBER 18

Guru Ramdas School of Planning, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), marked its golden jubilee celebrations on Friday.

Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar was the chief guest on the occasion. Dr DS Meshram, former president, Indian Institute of Planners, was the guest of honour and Pankaj Bawa, Chief Town Planner, Punjab, participated in the event. The head of department, Dr Kuldeep Singh, welcomed the dignitaries.