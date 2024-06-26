SGPC staffers tilling gurdwara land attacked

Amritsar, June 25
The Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has condemned the attack on its employees who had gone to Ludhiana to till the agricultural land belonging to a gurdwara at Dharamshala, Bilaspur. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that a total of 17 employees were injured in the attack.
He alleged that some persons wanted to take control of the gurdwara land which is legally and rightfully owned by it. He claimed that courts too had earlier granted the control to SGPC as it is a body for the care and upkeep of religious places and associated properties.
Dhami alleged that over 30 goons who also used petrol bombs attacked the SGPC employees to take control of the land. He demanded from the state government strict action against persons who had planned and executed the attack.
Dhami said that the SGPC would bear the expenses incurred on medical treatment of all the 17 employees who are admitted to a hospital.
