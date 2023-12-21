Shaheedi Week: Jathedar asks devotees to observe simplicity

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 20

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghubir Singh has appealed to the community to observe simplicity during Shaheedi Week starting from December 21 to pay respects to the martyrs. The jathedar has asked people to recite Gurbani, eat simple food and practice humility in all ways of the life to pay homage to Guru Gobind Singh, Mata Gujar Kaur, four Sahibzadas and other martyrs.

Giani Raghubir Singh said that Shaheedi Week has a prominent importance in the Sikh community during which all Sikhs remember the sacrifices made by the Gurus, their families and other Sikhs. He also stated that langar committees should avoid serving delicacies and sweet meals to the partakers during this week as Sikhs dedicate the week to the remembrance of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives.

He has also appealed to the youth to not play loud music on tractors while travelling to attend the Shaheedi Jor Melas at Chamkaur Sahib and Fatehgarh Sahib.

Meanwhile, Gurinder singh Mamanke, a local resident, has decided to start foot march from Darbar Sahib Amritsar to Fatehgarh Sahib which will last for nine days. Mamanke appealed to the devotees to join him in the 250-km march which would start after paying respects at Darbar Sahib on December 20.

