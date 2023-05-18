Shradha tops Pathankot dist in Class XII exams with 98 % score

Tribune News Service

Pathankot, May 17

The staff and students of Montessori Cambridge School, Pathankot, were an elated lot as their institution recorded a 100 per cent result in the CBSE Class XII examination, the results of which were declared recently.

Shradha, who attributed her success to the dedication of her teachers, topped Pathankot district with 98 per cent marks.

The school principal, Rashmi Ahluwalia, said the result was possible because of the hard work put in by both the students and the teaching faculty. “We often lay emphasis on the fact that education is one thing which no one can take away from you. It is the key that unlocks the door to freedom and success. Next time we will do better and will work harder than this time. Parents reposed their confidence in our school and we have not let them down,” she said. School chairman Vinod Mahajan, vice-chairman Akash Mahajan congratulated the students and their parents on achieving the milestone.

Among the top achievers were Aashman (97.3 per cent), Swarit (97 per cent), Ishanvi (97 per cent), Tia (96 per cent), Vaibhav (96 per cent), Disha (96 per cent), Aaradhya (96 percent), Nishant (96 percent) and Tanishka (95 per cent).