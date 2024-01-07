Sikh outfits to protest in Moga on January 26

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 6

Sikh outfits Dal Khalsa and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) have announced that they would hold a protest against the country’s intelligence and security agencies.

Leaders of the outfits said they would protest the tactical approval from political leadership indulging in transnational repression, misusing provisions of draconian laws like UAPA by proscribing organisations and individuals as terrorist and unlawful, invoking NSA to curb Sikh activism, besides keeping Sikh political detainees incarcerated beyond their jail term”.

Addressing the press conference here on Saturday, Akali leader MP Simranjit Singh Mann and Dal Khalsa spokesperson Kanwar Pal Singh said both the organisations would hold demonstrations in Moga on January 26, the day people celebrate Republic Day.

The main thrust of the protest will be impunity and unbridled powers given to security establishment to kill anyone, anytime at anyplace by amending the Constitution and laws. He referred to the elimination of Akal Takht Jathedar Gurdev Singh Kaonke extrajudicially by police personnel.

They said, “Since the adoption of the Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950, Sikh identity has been compromised, political aspirations crushed, economic potential undermined and human rights abused. Punjab does not have ownership rights of its capital and waters.” And all this is being done by using or misusing and sometimes not using provisions of the Constitution by powers that rules the country, said Kanwar Pal Singh.

