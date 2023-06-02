SKM protests outside DC office, seeks WFI chief’s arrest

Tribune Reporters

Amritsar, June 1

Farmers under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office demanding the immediate arrest of BJP leader and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh here on Thursday. The farmer leaders also condemned the use of force by the government against the protesting wrestlers

Rattan Singh Randhawa, a farmers’ leader, said the way in which the entire matter was handled was disrespectful to women and against the basic principles of justice. He said the government should have immediately removed the WFI president after a complaint was received against him and ordered a probe into the matter by an independent investigating agency.

Another farmer leader Balkar Singh Dudala said incidents like these damaged the country’s image at the international level. “If the country is not able to ensure the safety of its international women players, some of whom have won medals at the international level, the safety and security of women from poor backgrounds is a distant dream,” he said.

The farmer leaders said they would mobilise the support of general public for the protesting wrestlers and support them in every possible way. The farmer unions also burnt an effigy of the Central Government and demanded justice for the wrestlers.

The protesting farmers were also addressed by Jatinder Singh Chinna, Dhanwant Singh Khatraikalan, Dr Parminder Singh, Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala, Kanwaljit Kaur, Ravinder Kaur and others. The unions also submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner’s office on the occasion.

‘Allow farmers to protest at Jantar Mantar’

Tarn Taran: Showing solidarity with the protesting wrestlers, the farmers’ unions associated with the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha took out a protest march in the town on Thursday. They also submitted a memorandum to the SDM.

Leaders and workers of as many as 20 farmer unions, who participated in the rally organised in the local Gandhi Municipal Park, condemned the Union Government for not arresting WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The wrestlers must be allowed to stage a dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, they said.