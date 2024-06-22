Stagnant sewer water outside market near Golden Temple irks traders, visitors

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, June 21

Despite the tall claims of Municipal Corporation of having desilted the sewer lines before monsoon, there are some prime areas where the sewer has been choked for several days with the Municipal Corporation failing to provide any solution.

Stinking sewer water accumulated outside Burj Akali Phoola Singh irked traders and thousands of devotees, who parked their vehicles inside the gurdwara parking for Golden Temple. The business of food vendors has been badly affected as no one wants to eat in such unhygienic conditions. The traders in Burj Akali Phoola Singh market claimed that there is a major blockage in the sewer lines as the MC staff failed to address it despite making several attempts.

Burj Akali Phoola Singh is one of the main markets near the Golden Temple, where thousands of devotees park their vehicles and then walk toward Sheran Wala Gate to reach the Golden Temple. Sewer water accumulation at the entry of the road leading to Golden Temple creates a bad impression on the visitors. The traders claimed that they have made several complaints to the MC but it failed to provide any solution.

“The sewer line blockage led to the overflow of the manhole in front of the market. Whenever we file a complaint with the MC, sewer men visit and put bamboo sticks inside the manhole and drain out the water. But after a few days, it gets choked again. The MC should find a permanent solution as it is a prime area of the city where thousands of tourists from other cities visit daily,” said Gurpreet Singh, a shopkeeper.

A kulcha seller in the market claimed that routine accumulation of stinking water in front of his shop ruined his business. “The stinking water accumulated just at the entrance of the shop, how can someone eat here? My business has been ruined due to the negligence of authorities,” said the kulcha seller.

Related News Galliara around Golden Temple suffers from lack of timely maintenance, repairs

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Monsoon #Sikhs