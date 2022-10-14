Start plying Vande Bharat train to all Takhts: BJP leader

Amritsar, October 13
Terming the Vande Bharat train between Anandpur Sahib and Kesgarh Sahib as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Diwali gift for the Sikh community, BJP leader Sarchand Singh has appealed to the government to also start a train connecting all five Takhts.
Sarchand also lauded the role of National Commission for Minorities Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura for taking up the issue with the government. He said the Vande Bharat train would help the devotees and also boost the tourism industry.
He said the move would strengthen the bonds between Hindus and Sikhs in the country.
