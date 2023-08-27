Stone of road repair work on bridge laid in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 26

The Amritsar-Tarn Taran road via the Chabba-Gohalwar section will be four-laned soon to make it convenient for devotees to visit the religious places in the area. It was revealed by Cabinet Minister Harbhjaan Singh ETO while addressing a rural gathering at Pangota village in Patti subdivision on Saturday.

On the occasion, Harbhajan Singh ETO and his Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar were present and they laid the foundation stone of special repair work on the Pangota-Khara Bridge road in Patti constituency. The minister said the road would be widened to 18 feet from its present width of 10 feet, which would made the journey of the devotees comfortable.

He said all the roads of the Patti constituency would be repaired and the Patti constituency would be made a model constituency with the development works.

Harbhajan Singh said the repair works would cost Rs 4.44 crore. The minister said all the formalities, including the departmental permission, had been completed and tenders would be advertised shortly.

Speaking on the development and welfare schemes of the state government, the minister said the Bhagwant Mann-led state government was the first one which started development works from the very beginning of its tenure. Earlier, development works were initiated a few months ahead of the election.

He said theirs was the first government, which had become popular with the masses. The minister called upon the people not to be misled by the fake propaganda of the opposition. Laljit Singh Bhullar too spoke on the occasion.

