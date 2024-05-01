Students clear language proficiency

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Spring Daleans, who opted for the German language proficiency test, cleared the FIT In Deutsch exam. Giving the information, Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, Chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, shared that the exam conducted under the supervision of the representatives of the prestigious Max Mueller Bhavan-Goethe Institute In India, which is the cultural institute of the Federal Republic of Germany, active worldwide to promote the study of German and international cultural exchange with its headquarter being in Germany, was a part of the ‘Value Added Services of the school’. “Students who cleared the examination certificate course titled FIT In Deutsch Examination, are qualified for an advanced level and may get the benefits of scholarships and even an opportunity for free of cost higher study in the prestigious universities of Germany,” said Sandhu. School Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma said that the foreign languages department of the school provides an option to its students to be a part of the foreign language proficiency programmes in languages like German and French etc.

Workshop on capacity-building

Shri Ram Ashram School organised a one-day capacity building programme focused on ‘Joy of Teaching — Creative & Soft Skills’. The event witnessed the esteemed presence of Pr SS Chandhok (founder of the SS Chandhok Talk Show) as the resource person. Dr Anita Bhalla (Principal, Bhavans SL Public School, Amritsar) along with her teachers and Nidhi Sharma (Principal, Vivek Public School, Amritsar) also graced the occasion, fostering a rich exchange of ideas and strategies. Around 250 teachers attended the workshop. Led by seasoned facilitators with expertise in curriculum development and pedagogy, the workshop delved into diverse topics such as effective classroom management, integrating technology in teaching, assessment strategies and nurturing social-emotional learning.

Admission portal training session

The admission portal training session was conducted by Guru Nanak Dev University in collaboration with the Department of Higher Education (DHE), Punjab, the Directorate of Governance Reforms (DGR), at Sri Guru Granth Sahib Bhawan Auditorium of the university. The session aimed to familiarise representatives from affiliated colleges with the upcoming academic session’s admission portal for the year 2024-25. The session featured insights from key personnel including Sandeep from the Department of Public Instructions (DPI), Punjab, Tarunveer Singh, Technical Support from DGR, and Naina Sharma, Manager of DGR, Punjab. They provided comprehensive information about the admission portal’s functionalities and addressed queries from nodal officers.

Women excel in GNDU examinations

The students of BBK DAV College for Women excelled in the GNDU examinations. Ridhima Mahajan of BCA Semester V (90%), Simran of M.Sc Internet Studies Semester III (80.5%) stood 1st in the university. Sukhjinder of M.Sc Internet Studies Semester III (80%) stood second in the university. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia congratulated the students for their brilliant performance in the university exams and encouraged them to uphold their performance in the future as well.

