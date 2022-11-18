Sudhir Suri murder case: Sandeep Singh sent to judicial custody

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 17

Sandeep Singh Sunny, main accused in the Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri murder case, was sent to judicial custody here on Thursday. Sandeep was presented in the district courts early in the morning amid heavy police security.

Sunny was arrested after the murder of Suri outside Gopal Mandir on November 4. The accused runs a garment shop only a few metres away from the place of murder and is accused of killing Suri with his licensed weapon.

Earlier, the court had sent him to seven-day custody, which was subsequently increased by three days and later by two days. However, the court denied any further extension in police custody and sent him to judicial custody.