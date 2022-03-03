Tarn Taran diary: Mata Ganga Girls College is back on track

The decision of Guru Arjun Dev Khalsa Trust to close down Mata Ganga Girls College, Tarn Taran, in 2021 has put the college in a tight spot. The Higher Education Department initiated an inquiry in this regard and all officials concerned have been called by the department to know the reason behind closing the college. Though the college is showing a better performance a year after the decision was taken to shut it, it is facing some other issues as well. The post of the college librarian, which is lying vacant for the past 10 years, has not been filled till date. Students said the library was locked and books were not being issued to them. The college was established in 1963 in memory of Mata Ganga, the wife of Fifth Sikh Guru Sri Guru Arjun Dev, to impart higher education to girls. A pioneer institution with its rich history is situated in the heart of the town, but due to lack of administrative restrictions, the strength, which was once 700, reduced to 116 in 2020-2021. Later, the Covid-19 restrictions and the trend to study abroad forced the students to leave the college and the trust decided to shut the college. The teaching and the non-teaching staff were served removal notices in 2021. The college has its own huge building, playground, hostel facility and with the efforts of the trust and the staff, it has been able to increase the strength of girl students to 195. The authorities are roping in more courses from the GNDU that can help generate employment opportunities for girls. Also, the girls are demanding opening of the college library. Keeping in view the crisis of the college, local MLA Dr Dharambeer Agnihotri had announced a grant of Rs 10 lakh, but the money has not been received by the college till date and the new government is set to assume charge shortly. The college had six aided posts, including that of the Principal and three regular posts, besides other teaching and non-teaching staff. Residents have even sought the government help to not shut the college.

Man who devoted his life to sports

Gurdev Singh, a resident of Fatehabad village, who has devoted his life to sports, is proving to be a boon for hundreds of residents. His devotion has been recognised by a number of sports organisations. On the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, Gurdev was honoured by Olympians at a function in Amritsar in 2021. Gurdev, a PTI teacher at Government Senior Smart School, Vein Poin, has been providing coaching to about 200 youth at his native village. His trained youngsters have managed to get jobs in the Punjab Police, military and other para-military forces. Principal Parveen Kumari said the sincerity and honestly of Gurdev Singh is praiseworthy. She said she would recommend the name of Gurdev Singh to the department concerned for an honour at an appropriate time.

Leprosy Ashram inmates seek attention

The inmates of leprosy ashram in Tarn Taran have got support from a large number of donors. As many as 30 families are living in the ashram presently. Young children go to schools and a number of other family members have managed to secure jobs. The residents have formed their own panchayat too. Ramesh Yadav is the president, while Prem Pal is its vice-president. There were 95 registered voters and all of them had cast their votes in the February 20 Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections. The panchayat has appealed to the donors and other social organisations to come forward and provide better facilities at the ashram. The inmates said that the rooftops of their residential quarters were ‘kutcha’ and leak heavily in the rainy season. They seek better facilities at the ashram.

Inmates of the leprosy ashram in Tarn Taran.

(Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)