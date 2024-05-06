Tarn Taran woman farmer Balwinder Kaur dies at Shambhu border

Tarn Taran, May 5
A woman farmer,
Balwinder Kaur (55), a resident of Walipur village in Tarn Taran district, died during the farmers’ struggle at Shambhu border on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. She is the 19th farmer who sacrificed her life during the second phase of the Delhi Morcha.
Satnam Singh Manochahal, district president of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, said the deceased complained of uneasiness last night and was taken to the Civil Hospital in Rajpura where she breathed her last soon after she was admitted to the hospital.
The deceased had gone to the Shambhu border just three days ago as women farmers were playing a leading role during the morch.
