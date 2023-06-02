Three held with stolen items

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: The city police nabbed three robbers and recovered six motorcycles, four mobile phones, one pair of gold earrings and a gold nose pin from them on Thursday. Those arrested have been identified as Sunny Singh of Varpal village, Gurwinder Singh, alias Ginda, and Akashdeep Singh, alias Akash, both residents of Chabba village. A case was registered on the statement of the victim of Ranjit Singh, at Vallaha police station on May 8. The victim said the robbers forcibly took her mother’s purse, gold earrings, nose pin and also took his wallet and mobile phone on CanalRoad by intercepting his bike. Maqbulpura SHO Amolkdeep Singh investigated the matter and arrested the accused. TNS

Swindler held with 2 phones

Amritsar: The police nabbed the swindler who recently duped a shopkeeper using the name of MLA North Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh. The accused has been identified as Bhalinderpal Singh, a resident of Mohali. The police have recovered two mobiles from him. Varinder Singh Khosa, ACP North, said a team led by Inspector Gagandeep Singh, SHO, Civil Lines, probed the case and nabbed Bhalinderpal Singh from Dasuya in Hoshiarpur. The accused has committed frauds already. TNS

Nakodar police arrest PO

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who was absconding for the past two months. The police said the accused had been identified as Harish Kumar, alias Rinku, a resident of Mohalla Krishan Nagar in Nakodar. He was wanted in a dacoity-planning case that was registered in 2019. He was declared a PO on April 13 this year. OC

One arrested for rash driving

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested a car driver on the charge of rash driving. The police said the suspect had been identified as Pardeep Singh, a resident of Uppal Bhupa village. Harjinder Kumar filed a complaint with the police that the suspect was driving his car negligently and hit his brother’s motorbike near Natt village, leaving him seriously injured. A case under Sections 279, 337, 338 and 427 of the IPC was registered in this regard. OC

Two held for drug peddling

Phagwara: The local police have arrested two drug peddlers and seized 13-gm heroin and 210 intoxicating tablets from their possession. The suspects have been identified as Gaurav, a resident of Jalandhar and Hardip of Nawanshahr.