Two peddlers arrested with 500 grams of heroin

Amritsar, June 7
The Beas police have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 500 grams of heroin from their possession. They were identified as Bhupinder Singh, a resident of Bala Chak village, and Amrik Singh, a resident of Rasulpur village.
A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against the two drug peddlers. They were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further investigation.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Satinder Singh said a patrolling party of the Beas police station had laid a naka near Rayya canal. During checking, two bike-borne persons coming from Nagoke village side were signalled to stop. However, they took a U-turn and tried to flee, but were arrested by the police personnel manning the naka.
During their search, the police recovered the contraband from their possession, the SSP. The SSP further said a probe had been launched to find the source of the narcotics and the backward and forward links of the two drug peddlers.
