Youth booked for teen’s abduction

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran: A teenaged girl of Tarn Taran town was allegedly abducted on September 7 when she had gone to market. In his complaint to the police, the father of the victim stated that Rohit, alias Babbo, a resident of Jaswant Singh Mohalla, had been harassing the victim and he had abducted the girl. Assistant Sub-Inspector Narinder Singh, investigating officer in the case, said the accused had been booked under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC on Saturday and further proceedings in this regard. OC

One killed in road accident

Tarn Taran: Shinda Singh, a resident of Khalra village, died in a road accident on the Marimegha-Khalra road when he was returning home on Friday night. Victim Shinda Singh’s motorcycle collided head-on with another motorcycle. Shinda Singh got serious injuries on his head and died on the spot. Assistant Sub-Inspector Karamjit Singh, investigating officer, said Vijay Kumar, a resident of Pakki Tibbi (Muktsar), had been booked under Sections 304-B and 279 of the Indian Penal Code. He absconded from the spot.