Moushami Kandali’s ‘The Black Magic Women’ explores the identity and alienation of North East women

Vikrant Parmar

INTELLIGENCE, flair, wit and knowledge co-mingle in the 10 short stories titled ‘The Black Magic Women’ by Assamese author Moushumi Kandali. At the very outset, a caveat — if expecting run-of-the-mill tales, this compendium is not advisable. But for the discerning reader, it is sensuous, as in one that pleases the senses; cogitative, meditative.

Themes of alienation and identity permeate each narrative, especially concerning women from the North-East, who move to bigger cities in pursuit of dreams, only to be treated as commodities — ‘a strange creature from an alien place’. The struggle, the yearning to be accepted as human and not a piece of flesh, is palpable in each story. Racial remarks to physical abuse, they face it all and yet never give up on freedom of thought. In one of the stories, the protagonist would ‘often gaze at the small square of sky available to her’ — poignant portrayal, poetic strain, lyrical cadence.

Inspired by Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in one of the stories, the author mentions his magnum opus, ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’, while delving deep into the magic realism genre. Free float of imagination, Moushami’s stream of consciousness makes it a tough read, yet entertaining and illuminating at the same time. Symbols, metaphors, similes, parables, fables, magic, myth, symbolism; the stories are impressive, but onerous to fathom, de-thread.

History, legend and folklore radiate as she talks about Anjaniputra Hanuman, Agnidev, Ekalavya, Ashwamedh Yajna, Dharamayudha, Mahabharata, Gidhraj and much more. Assamese culture, tradition, beliefs and superstitions are highlighted in equal measure, as are the festivals and songs.

Juxtaposing past and the present, combining real and the surreal, she drives her point home with calm authority and artistic licence. Moushami’s art is appreciable, the craft even more so. ‘You can enslave my body, but can you enchain my spirit and my being? I am free… So gloriously free’ — the author emphasises. She desires to erase the inequity of gender and yearns for a world where women are as equal as men. ‘Why does a woman’s body become the destination for all injustice, insults, disgrace?’ she questions in the story titled ‘Andhika Parv’. Point to ponder, right?

The translator, Parbina Rashid, with a felicity and fluidity, has helped stories traverse regional boundaries.

Not black magic, this women team from Assam has created pure magic.