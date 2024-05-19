The Colours of Nationalism: A Memoir of Dreams, Hopes and Betrayals

by Nandita Haksar.

Speaking Tiger. Pages 399. Rs 599

Nandita Haksar’s 2018 book ‘The Flavours of Nationalism’ explored the debate involving food choices and nationalism. Her human rights work has taken her to the remote corners of the country, enabling her to gain a deeper understanding of a wider vision of the nation. ‘The Colours of Nationalism’ is a personal account of her life, which is simultaneously an illuminating story of the other Indias.

Delhi Reborn: Partition and Nation Building in India’s Capital

by Rotem Geva.

Speaking Tiger. Pages 349. Rs 599

‘Delhi Reborn’ is a chronicle of India’s horrific Partition and an examination of the kind of city, and nation, it left behind. It is centred on the violence that erupted in Delhi; how the crisis of secularism and the contradictory pulls of minority protection and assimilation unfolded; how the demographic transformation of Delhi was mirrored and negotiate. It culminates at the protests surrounding the CAA and farm laws.

Ghoul School

by Vibha Batra.

HarperCollins. Pages 172. Rs 250

Ever heard of a school for ghosts? Well, there is one, and it is now time for 10-year-old Siliguri to join it. He’s learning how to scare the living daylights out of humans, haunt creaky, crumbly old buildings and walk with his feet turned backwards. But all he wants is to become an entertainer. Befriending a human isn’t what would have helped matters. To make it worse, the most-feared ghoul of all times is on the loose. Will Siliguri ever have his heart’s desire?

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#human rights