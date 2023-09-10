The Harmony of Bees and Other Charms of Creepy Crawlies

by Ranjit Lal.

Speaking Tiger. Pages 224. Rs 399

They dazzle us, mystify us, enthral us and astound us. Some are deadly carriers of disease. Some pollinate more than one-third of our food sources. They are ants, beetles, scorpions, butterflies, bees, spiders, cockroaches and yes, even mosquitoes and flies! In ‘The Harmony of Bees’, Ranjit Lal describes the natural world delightfully.

If God Was Your Financial Planner by Suresh Sadagopan. Westland. Pages 300. Rs 499

Finance is not everybody’s cup of tea. This book aims to sensitise readers to various aspects of finance, including areas like insurance, investments, taxation, etc. The author’s financial planning is guided by Lord Krishna’s precepts, a lens through which financial myths and mistakes become easier to see through.