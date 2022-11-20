Biotics 8 Reviews - Ingredients, Side Effects, Biotics8 Customer Complaints

Probiotics are healthy germs. We tend to associate germs with disease and ill health, but our bodies contain useful bacteria that help our body function. These bacteria, known as probiotics, provide us with healthier guts. A great source of probiotics is yogurts and fermented foods

Another great source of probiotics is dietary supplements. But this is where the problem begins. Finding a great supplement that actually achieves what it says on the label is becoming difficult.

A probiotic supplement that is gaining popularity recently is the Biotics 8 for men. This article reviews this supplement to see if it works.

What Is Biotics 8?

This is a probiotic supplement designed by Bauer Nutrition for men. It promotes male gut health and reduces indigestion, bloating, and gas. Biotics 8 also claims to boost energy and focus while improving your immune system.

Biotics 8 is made from all-natural ingredients directed at quickly restoring gut health. The time frame for a positive result is a couple of days. Some of the ingredients in this supplement include several B vitamins and plant extracts. We will take a closer look at these ingredients later,

Biotics 8 is produced in the US, and according to Bauer Nutrition, it is made with ingredients that are clinically proven to be effective and safe. It contains probiotics, prebiotics, vitamins, dietary fiber, and a host of digestive enzymes that work on the gut and your health in general. Biotics 8 comes as a pill that is taken daily.

The Ingredients

A great way to know if a supplement works is to closely examine the ingredients and the science backing them. We took a look at the ingredients in each Biotics 8 pill and here is what we found:

Vitamin B1 (Thiamine HCL)

When Vitamin B1 is combined with sugar, it becomes an excellent energy source for the body. In this supplement, it helps combat digestive disorders and prevents a plethora of other health issues. It is also great for ensuring the smooth flow of electrolytes between cells and muscular tissue.

Vitamin B7 (Biotin)

Biotin is great for the nerves. It is also great for your liver. It aids the immune system and is crucial for the proper growth of hair and nails. It fortifies the skin and induces cell growth.

Vitamin B12

Many people might argue that this vitamin is the most important B-Vitamin. We believe all B-Vitamins are great for health, but we understand how important Vitamin B12 is for carrying out various bodily functions.

It is a pivotal part of red blood cell production and bone regeneration. It is great for mood swings too. But let’s talk about the gut. Vitamin B12 helps with digestive issues like stomach pain, nausea, bloating, and diarrhea.

Alpha GPC

Alpha GPC is great for the mind. It fosters retention and learning. It also stimulates the release of growth hormones. Alpha GPC prevents dipping choline levels during strenuous exercises. It also boosts endurance.

Alpha GPC is a treatment option for some memory and mental conditions, including dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Bacopa Monnieri

Bacopa Monnieri is a plant packed with so many health benefits. It has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help the body fight oxidative stress and decreases inflammation. It offers benefits for the brain too. Many users say that long-term use has helped them combat ADHD symptoms, stress, and anxiety.

It boosts brain function, offers digestive benefits, and lowers blood pressure.

Huperzia Serrata

Huperzia Serrata can also be called Huperzine-A. It occurs naturally and helps cognitive function by inhibiting the actions of cholinesterase. Cholinesterase reduces acetylcholine, an important hormone for maintaining the health of nerve cells.

Normal acetylcholine levels mean healthy neurotransmitters. And healthy neurotransmitters cause your memory to improve while reducing cognitive decline.

Lutemax 2020

This ingredient is patented by Bauer Naturals and is supposed to protect the retina. You are probably reading this on a PC or a smartphone, exposing your eyes to blue light. Lutemax 2020 protects your vision from damage even after using your devices for an extended period. Lutemax has also shown promise in improving cognitive function.

L-Tyrosine

L-tyrosine is an amino acid that influences the production of thyroid hormones, proteins, and melanin. It boosts mental alertness and is great for mental and memory health and cognitive function.

L-tyrosine also works with nerve cells to foster the production of energy when the body needs it. The result is an adequate amount of raw power.

Cat’s Claw

Cat’s claw was historically used as protection against viral conditions. Now it is used to boost immunity, reduce pain and stiffness at the joints, improve gut health and combat the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis. It contains various sugars and alkaloids, which are great for bloating. Not only does it improve gut health, but it can also reduce the risk of getting other health conditions like Alzheimer’s and ulcers.

Oat Straw Extract

Oat Straw is great for blood flow. It also has anti-inflammatory properties. It promotes heart health and brain function and improves attention span, memory, and concentration.

L-Theanine

L-theanine induces clearer cognitive function and aids relaxation. It reduces blood pressure and prevents many disease conditions with high blood pressure as a side effect.

It helps you sleep properly and improves general physical health. L-theanine also seems to have anti-inflammatory and weight-loss effects on the body.

Resveratrol

Resveratrol is found in grapes and has anti-inflammatory properties. This ingredient has shown promise in relieving arthritis and preventing diabetes and Alzheimer’s.

In the gut, resveratrol improves the digestive tract's barrier proteins, offering enough protection against leaky gut syndrome, which is a situation where toxins leak from your gut into the bloodstream.

Pterostilbene

This ingredient is used for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. It is great for weight loss, especially when combined with Pterystiglin. It is great for combating the actions of malignant cells.

How Does Bauer Nutrition Biotics 8 Work?

Biotics 8 aims to improve digestive health by combating free radicals and inflammation. You are required to take two capsules of this supplement daily. This supplement should be taken on an empty stomach to further boost its effect.

Many of the ingredients have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

As we grow older, our digestive system ages with us. The result is a slew of symptoms that affects nerve function and reduces the production of vital substances.

Biotics 8 combats this by reducing inflammation, ensuring you maximize your diet and that movement in your gut remains stable.

Once you start taking this supplement, the difference in your digestion becomes clear. It reduces digestive tract inflammation and induces the production of digestive enzymes.

Biotics 8 goes beyond the digestive tract and supports your immune system, heart, cells, and even bones. It contains a host of good bacteria, including Lactobacillus acidophilus which lowers cholesterol levels.

Benefits Of Taking Biotics 8

Regular consumption of this supplement will get you the following benefits.

● An Improved digestion. It provides relief for many digestive issues like gas, bloating, and ulcerative colitis.

● It combats inflammation especially in the GIT region, therefore preventing conditions like irritable bowel syndrome and inflammatory bowel disease.

● It enhances your immune system

● It also offers other benefits not related to the gut. It might boost testosterone levels and improve prostate function.

Are There Any Side Effects?

You will not get any severe side effects from taking this supplement. But Bauer Nutrition understands that there is a very minute risk of getting some minor side effects like irregular bowel movement, diarrhea, bloating, headache, and nausea.

These side effects will most likely disappear after a few days of use. If your side effects persist after a few days, discontinue and consult a doctor.

Biotics 8 is not considered safe for people under 18, as well as pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers. If you are taking medication of any sort, do not take this supplement without speaking to a healthcare provider first.

Where Can I Buy Bauer Nutrition Biotics 8?

You can only get this supplement on the company’s official website. While this might limit your chances of getting the supplement, it is great because you can be sure you are getting the real thing and not a fake. You also take advantage of the numerous bonuses and benefits the company offers.

You can purchase the supplement in one of three packages.

● Buy a month’s supply at $59.99 with free shipping.

● Buy a 2-month supply for $119.99 and get a 1-month supply and shipping for free, making it a total of three months.

● Buy a 3-month supply for $179.99 and get a 2-month supply and shipping for free

All these are available when you buy from the website. It also comes with a 60-day money-back policy. If you are unsatisfied with the product within 60 days, contact the company, and you will get a full refund.

What Is Our Verdict on Bauer Nutrition Biotics 8

We recommend Biotics 8 for every man, especially those suffering from digestive issues. It is a quick and long-lasting solution to your problem.

It is made from natural ingredients with no artificial additives. It will improve gut health and foster overall better health. However, do consult your doctor to ensure the safety of this product before you start using it.

