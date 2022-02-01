Mulayam Singh: A successful entrepreneur’s journey who became a politician

From a common man to an extraordinary entrepreneur and politician, Mulayam Singh's life journey is one inspiring tale.

No efforts have ever gone in vain. All it needs to have is perseverance and dedication to achieve the best. Even after losing the biggest things in life, Mulayam Singh through his hard work proved that everything is possible if one is courageous to achieve the goals. He is a successful business man and a well-known politician hailing from Badli, Delhi. Well, Mulayam Singh’s life wasn’t a bed of roses. It was after the dark days of life, he saw the dawn.

Mulayam believes to go and grow through life. Bringing his dreams to reality, he says that self-help is the best help. “At times, you have to pat your back to encourage yourself in life”, he said. From a very early age, the politician invested his time to work. For the same, he helped his father and brother in the family business to earn a livelihood. But the path towards success was not an easy one for him and his family.

Putting his best in running multiple ventures, Mulayam gained excellent experience in the business world.

After setting his throne as an businessman, Mulayam got into politics. Coming from humble beginnings and understanding what it takes to be successful, Mulayam has always stood for his countrymen in any situation.

He fought the election of MLA from Badli (Delhi). Moreover, he worked with many NGO's which has always emphasized the need for education and empowerment in the country. With a primary goal of being there for his countrymen, the politician has selflessly contributed his best to uplift the nation. As far as his work goes, he never fails to empower the youth towards the betterment of society. Besides initiating food distribution drives, charitable acts and donations, he also promotes education to boost employment opportunities in the country.