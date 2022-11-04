Smartworld Developers, Redefining Real Estate in NCR

Change is the only constant. The COVID epidemic forced us to re-think many things. One significant one being the way we have been living. From working from home to managing every need from home, the lessons learnt are here to stay. On the real estate front there was a demand for bigger homes and the demand was much higher in the metro cites. Homebuyers were now looking for something which could suffice their WFH culture along with having all the other amenities within a single housing complex.

Understanding the need state of today’s aspiring millennials, the market situation, which was and is still going through a trust deficit for developers, where commitments were not being met, the market was going through consolidation with many developers folding up, one real estate company had the foresight and vision to usher in the boom and became a harbinger of real estate bouncing back in Delhi NCR.

Envisioned as the future of real estate in India, Smartworld Developers Pvt. Ltd.

was launched in October 2021. What sets them apart is 3 tenets they are committed to and believe in: Customer Centricity, Professionalism and Digital First. Following the corporate launch, the company launched 2 unique concepts of living: Smartworld Orchard, & Smartworld Gems at premium locations. The former is at Golf course Road (Extn) at Sector 61 and the later at hot spot of Sector 89 in New Gurugram. A well-researched and based on consumer insight, both the projects offered the independence of a floor and the luxury of condo like living. The company also introduced for the first time a ‘My Space’ area for the consumers to use it as WFH office or customise it to a gym, study, theatre or amalgamation of all in one.

The result: the company achieved over INR 4000 Cr. sales in just 5 months of the launch, making it the fastest growing real estate brand of the Delhi NCR. Work is on fast track to deliver these projects before committed date of delivery.

Today, the company has 5.5 mn sq ft under development, over Rs.25,000 cr worth projects, 2.5 cr development potential in the next 5 years .The company also plans to launching projects in newer geographies like Mumbai (MMR), Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune amongst others.

In its debut year, the company has won many awards HT Real Estate Titan for Iconic Brand, Delhi NCR & Iconic Residential- Smartworld Orchard, and Pathfinders Award for Most Enterprising, and Prestigious Brands of India Award 2022.The out-of-the-box combination of a unique product backed by clutter-breaking marketing has ensured the brand to achieve one of the fastest follower growth & engagement across social channels in real estate for a debutant in its first year. Besides, the company has garnered a robust network of 7000 partners who are in sync with the company’s vision and business goals.

Smartworld Developers uses state of the art technology not just in sales & marketing but also in construction. The brand uses advanced Aluminium shuttering technology that reduces human error at the time of construction, makes the building faster and weather-proof, and provides higher seismic resistance. The technology platforms likeTekla , MS Project , Novadee, BIM 360, ERP are also being used for faster and better efficiency of construction. Drones oversee and monitor construction.

The team at Smartworld has been cherry picked and has best in class talent with professionals from real estate as well as other industries. The company in its first year is already a Great Place to Work certified organisation.

Commenting on Smartworld’s successful foray in the real estate market, Vivek Singhal, CEO, Smartworld Developers, said, "Our plan is to smart-innovate and create unique concepts of living based on customer needs and requirement both by design as well price points by constantly challenging ourselves to break new ground. Our teams are well aligned and we are collectively working to deliver the highest standards of construction in record-breaking time with innovation and technology. Catering especially to the expectations of our millennial customer demographic, current as well as future projects are designed to optimise space utilization. As we look towards future horizons, Smartworld is looking at launching two new projects in the coming months with an inventory of about 7000 cr in Gurgaon. With a rising demand for premium housing, we are confident that our offerings will be strategic drivers of the Indian real estate sector in the foreseeable future".

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.